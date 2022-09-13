Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages

A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees.

Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery.

A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and “started acting crazy,” according to an arrest report. She scratched the man and threw a shoe at him. She fell on the floor “from being too drunk,” the report said. The man tried to help her up, but “she started hitting and kicking him again so he left her on the floor,” the report said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw that the man had “large scratches that were bleeding” on his right arm. There was also a “red abrasion” on the left side of his face. The nature of her relationship to the man was redacted from the arrest report.

Jaursch had been arrested in 2011 after an altercation at her home at 396 Arcadia Lakes Drive, which she and her husband purchased in 2005 for $301,500. In the 2011 arrest, her husband had called 911 after she hit him in the face “several times.” He told deputies that his wife of 50 years had consumed “two and a half alcoholic drinks” and he had cut her off, which apparently angered her. At the time of her arrest, the husband said he did not want to see the New York native prosecuted. The case was later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.

After Sunday’s arrest, Jaursch was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.