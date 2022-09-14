75-year-old Villager sentenced in DUI fails to show up for work detail

A 75-year-old Villager is seeking release from jail after violating her probation in connection with a recent drunk driving conviction.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

A hearing is set for Tuesday in Sumter County Court in which the public defender representing Chandler will offer a motion asking that bail be set for his client.

Chandler was sentenced Aug. 23 to probation after an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. Part of her sentence required her to complete three consecutive weekends with the Sumter County Work Detail program. However, she failed to show up for the work detail, which is considered a violation of her probation.

Chandler’s public defender is contending that his 75-year-old client is incapable of completing the work detail. He also said she is “insolvent.”

Chandler had been at the wheel of a black 2013 Mercedes on June 3 when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several vehicles driving westbound on State Road 44 had to move out of the lane to avoid hitting her,” the report said.

During a traffic stop at Lake Deaton Plaza, Chandler said she was “coming from a party” where she had been dancing. The Pennsylvania native said she was heading home and thought she was on U.S. 301. She said she “does not see very well at night.”

She stumbled during field sobriety exercises and tried singing the alphabet in order to the be able to recite it correctly. A half-empty bottle of Pinot Grigio wine was found in her vehicle. She provided three breath samples that registered .210, .177 and .186 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Sarasota.