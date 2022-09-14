82.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Representative for deceased Villager needs money from estate to deal with dead sod

By Meta Minton

A personal representative for a deceased Villager has indicated that money from the estate will be needed to deal with dead sod at the property.

The home at 908 Ridgeville Road in the Village of Sabal Chase was the subject of a deed compliance hearing before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors on Tuesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

908 Ridgeville Road
908 Ridgeville Road

The owner, David Roche, died in 2021. He left behind a “companion” as well as nieces and nephews. The Boston native purchased the home in 2017 for $285,000.

A complaint was received July 5 by Community Standards regarding dead sod on the property, which is currently in probate.

A personal representative for the deceased said the issue can be addressed “once the necessary capital is freed to attend to” it, according to a representative from Community Standards.

The board granted 30 days for the property to be re-seeded or re-sodded. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.

