To the Editor:

I live on a block in Fenney with three short-term rental properties. One vets the renters very well and we have no problem with it. The others I have never even seen the owners. I have seen 6+ people, at a time, in these patio villa with 1-3 cars parked BACKWARDS for days without Community Watch noticing.

Guess there’s nothing that I can do. Part of price to pay living in paradise!

Vivian Damelio

Village of Fenney