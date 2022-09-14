The Villages can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals

To the Editor:

Unfortunately the Developer uses “short-term” rentals as a marketing tool. That being said short-term rentals should not be allowed in the residential areas. According to Florida State law, the district(s) can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals.

Short Term rentals is a business that is regulated by the State of Florida and taxed by the state and by the federal government. Owners must be licensed and conform to the appropriate state laws.

Maybe running a business out of the home, that is disruptive to the neighborhood, is the key for the district(s) efforts to terminate this activity.

Rodger “Skip” Breese

Village of Tall Trees