Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford.

Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A police officer could “immediately detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Houck, who was driving on a Virginia driver’s license. She had “slurred and stuttered speech and struggled to formulate sentences,” the report said. She had difficulty maintaining her balance during field sobriety exercises. A hard plastic cup was found in her vehicle and it was half full of a beverage that smelled like alcohol. The “entire interior” of her vehicle “smelled like an alcoholic beverage as well,” the report said.

Houck “refused to provide an adequate measurable breath sample” even though she was given four opportunities to do so.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.