82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
type here...

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

By Staff Report
Cynthia Lee Houck
Cynthia Lee Houck

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford.

Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A police officer could “immediately detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Houck, who was driving on a Virginia driver’s license. She had “slurred and stuttered speech and struggled to formulate sentences,” the report said. She had difficulty maintaining her balance during field sobriety exercises. A hard plastic cup was found in her vehicle and it was half full of a beverage that smelled like alcohol. The “entire interior” of her vehicle “smelled like an alcoholic beverage as well,” the report said.

Houck “refused to provide an adequate measurable breath sample” even though she was given four opportunities to do so.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contents that according to Florida State law, the district(s) can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals in Village of Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Fenney resident describes some short-term rental units on her block.

Florida needs to get its share of the Inflation Reduction Act

A Villager who is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby describes the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Read his Letter to the Editor co-authored by the director of the organization

Short-term rentals take away from sense of community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that short-term rentals are taking away from the sense of community in The Villages.

Let’s be clear about what is ‘acceptable behavior’

A Village of Charlotte resident says that “acceptable behavior” needs to be clearly spelled out in rental agreements. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos