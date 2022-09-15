Arthur Duane Hanold, also known as ” the Silver Dollar Man,” peacefully slipped the surly bonds of the earth on September 3, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born on October 18, 1939 in Stanley, Wisconsin, to Arthur J and Kathyrn Hanold. On July 15, 1967, he married Linda Biesterveld in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and they spent 55 years building their life together.

After serving in the US Air Force, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1971 with a BBA. He worked for Diversey Chemicals in Chippewa Falls for 11 years before starting his own manufacturing business, AdHan, Inc., which he owned for 24 years. He developed a love of flying when he joined the Chippewa Viking Flying Club in 1975, got his private pilots license and his instrument rating. He later learned how to fly helicopter and you could often see him flying overhead in his R 22 and later his Bell 47 helicopters.

After retiring, Art and Linda moved to The Villages, FL where they enjoyed many years traveling around the world, and thoroughly enjoying retirement. He’ll always be remembered for his wonderful wit, sense of humor, and generosity. During the past few years he truly exhibited courage and fortitude as he battled Parkinsons and dementia. Those who knew him well will forever remember his smile, charisma and friendship. He was well known for his love of giving silver dollars to family and friends and especially to wait staff at restaurants who often had never seen a silver dollar.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, his sister and brother-in-law Donna and Bob Potter of Yuma, Arizona, and their children, Renee Malm and Kevin Potter, brother and sister-in-laws Chris Baier, Eau Galle, WI, Roger and Maryann Biesterveld, Eau Claire, WI, Sally and Jim Julson, Eau Claire, WI, Rick and Mary Biesterveld, Carthage, MO, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Hanold and Kathryn Matson.

A celebration of life will be held in The Villages this fall and he will be buried in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, at a later date. Memorials can be made in his name to the Parkinsons Foundations, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.