Thursday, September 15, 2022
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills

By Staff Report
Sarah Lynn Matthews
Sarah Lynn Matthews

A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

While Matthews was looking for her paperwork, the deputy noticed a bag in “plain sight” near the center console. Matthews admitted cocaine was in the bag. A second bag with cocaine residue was found inside a package of 305 menthol cigarettes.

Matthews was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

