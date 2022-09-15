Father charged in son’s accidental gun death arrested on new child abuse charges

A father awaiting trial in his son’s accidental gun death has been arrested on new child abuse charges.

Christopher Wyatt, 32, was arrested Tuesday at his home at 5445 Singletary Road in Lady Lake on warrants charging him with cruelty to a child and battery by strangulation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $301,000 bond.

Wyatt, was already facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child under the age of 16. His 12-year-old son Jeramyah Wyatt was fatally wounded Aug. 31, 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.

In the incident which allegedly occurred Sept. 7, Wyatt “placed both hands around the child’s neck and began to squeeze, causing the child to begin to lose consciousness and gag several times,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Wyatt was said to be “angry” at the time of the alleged attack.

During a subsequent interview with a detective, the child reported being “fearful” of Wyatt. The child was afraid death had been imminent. The nature of the relationship between Wyatt and the child was redacted from the affidavit.

After Jeramyah’s death, Wyatt and the boy’s mother divorced. Jeramyah had younger sisters and younger brother.

On the day of Jeramyah’s death, his parents heard a loud bang followed by the screaming of their 10-year-old daughter. Wyatt ran upstairs and discovered his son had been fatally shot in the head. The boy had been with his siblings in the master bedroom where a loaded Diamondback assault rifle, had been stored under the bed. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined Jeramyah had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The prosecution is planning to introduce as evidence an incident 10 months earlier in which Jeramyah and the other children were home alone and thought they heard a noise. Jeramyah armed himself with his father’s shotgun and went to investigate the noise, according to a motion filed in Lake County Court by the prosecutor’s office. Law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families were called to investigate and Wyatt and the children claimed that Jeramyah did not use the shotgun, but had retrieved a BB gun. The investigation was closed, but Wyatt was counseled on the proper storage of firearms. He signed a form acknowledging that the safe storage of firearms is required by Florida law.

Wyatt is due Tuesday in Lake County Court for a mandatory appearance in the case involving Jeramyah’s death.