Francis Duffy

Francis “Frank” Duffy, age 85, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, following a brief illness. He is survived by two sisters, Eileen Mohan and Maureen Villa, three children, James Duffy, Edmund Duffy (Janinne Duffy) and Jennifer Duffy (Walter “Kip” Kroll Jr.) and four grandchildren; Emily, Michael, Jonathan “Jack”, and Erin.

Francis was born and raised in New York City, and served in the U.S. Airforce. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice (nee Bridget O’Connor) and James Duffy. He is also preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Janine (nee Rita Marie Roy) who he met and married while living in Queens, NY. They moved the family and raised their children in East Northport, NY. After retiring from United Parcel Service Francis and Janine enjoyed living in Hendersonville, NC before moving to Wildwood, FL where they loved being involved in community activities and spending time with friends.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Community on Wednesday, September 14th, at 2:00 P.M. A viewing will be at Beyers Funeral home in Leesburg on Thursday, September 15th, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.