Thursday, September 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Michael Bruce Long, 73, of The Villages, passed away peacefully September 9, at Cornerstone Hospice.

Mike was born December 11, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in Baltimore before joining the Army in 1968 where he served for 6 years. Mike retired from the State of Florida Department of Corrections. As a lifelong music lover, Mike enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He also enjoyed deep sea diving, fishing, going to the beach and watching the Colts and Gators play. He was a member of the American Legion 347, Villages Gator Club and The Parrot Heads.

He is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn Randle; brother, Martin Long; son, Gary Long and wife, Claudia; daughter, Lisa Devine Payne and husband, Martin; grandchildren; Jason, Jacqueline, Michael, and Eric. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 19, 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Mike will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made in Mike’s honor to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

