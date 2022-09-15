80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary

By Staff Report
Shaniqua Clybershaye Edwards
Shaniqua Edwards

A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School.

Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”

The boy’s sibling corroborated what had happened.

When Edwards was interviewed, she claimed she did not inflict the scratches on his neck and said it must have occurred when he was “playing on a trampoline a day or two prior.” She said she did not know the origin of the other scars.

Edwards was arrested on two felony counts of child neglect. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

