Thursday, September 15, 2022
Red-Shouldered Hawk Calling To Mate On Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was calling to its mate in the Village of Fenney during the early morning hours. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

