Thursday, September 15, 2022
Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate

By Meta Minton

A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages.

The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.

The red lines show where the rehabilitation hospital would be located across County Road 466 from the La Zamora Gate.

The 43,000-square-foot facility would be located on 4.89 acres next to the Family Community Church on County Road 466.

This is a rendering of the 43,000-square-foot facility that would be located on 4.89 acres next to the Family Community Church on County Road 466.

The rehabilitation hospital would be operated by ClearSky Health and serve patients who require rehabilitation following a stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury or similar medical problems. The facility would provide nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and related services to post-acute patients. The average stay for such patients is about 13 days.

