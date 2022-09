UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled as the Villager has been found.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villager with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Margaret Seaman, 79, was last seen driving a 2021 green Toyota RAV4 with damage to the right-side rear door with Florida license QYKP61.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

If in contact, notify law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1 or calling the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.