Three dogs adopted during Sumter County Animal Services event

Sumter County Animal Services enjoyed a successful adoption event Saturday to conclude Pet Appreciation Week at Tractor Supply in Bushnell. Three dogs were adopted: Teddy Bear, Zenon and Ritchie. Ritchie would have been at the shelter for a year if he had not been adopted.

This was a first-time event for Sumter County Animal Services at Tractor Supply and many expressed interest in adopting and fostering pets in need of a home. Staff and volunteers also received great feedback regarding the love and care given to the shelter dogs, how well behaved the dogs were in the store, and the customer service and professionalism of Sumter County Animal Services. Tractor Supply management invited Animal Services to come back for adoption events monthly or even weekly.

With that, the next Animal Services adoption event at Tractor Supply will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Farmers Market.

To adopt or foster a pet, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.