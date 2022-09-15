81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 15, 2022
type here...

Three dogs adopted during Sumter County Animal Services event

By Staff Report

Sumter County Animal Services enjoyed a successful adoption event Saturday to conclude Pet Appreciation Week at Tractor Supply in Bushnell. Three dogs were adopted: Teddy Bear, Zenon and Ritchie. Ritchie would have been at the shelter for a year if he had not been adopted.

Three dogs were adopted at the Tractor Supply
Three dogs were adopted at the Tractor Supply.

This was a first-time event for Sumter County Animal Services at Tractor Supply and many expressed interest in adopting and fostering pets in need of a home. Staff and volunteers also received great feedback regarding the love and care given to the shelter dogs, how well behaved the dogs were in the store, and the customer service and professionalism of Sumter County Animal Services. Tractor Supply management invited Animal Services to come back for adoption events monthly or even weekly.

With that, the next Animal Services adoption event at Tractor Supply will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Farmers Market.

To adopt or foster a pet, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contents that according to Florida State law, the district(s) can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals in Village of Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Fenney resident describes some short-term rental units on her block.

Florida needs to get its share of the Inflation Reduction Act

A Villager who is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby describes the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Read his Letter to the Editor co-authored by the director of the organization

Short-term rentals take away from sense of community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that short-term rentals are taking away from the sense of community in The Villages.

Let’s be clear about what is ‘acceptable behavior’

A Village of Charlotte resident says that “acceptable behavior” needs to be clearly spelled out in rental agreements. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos