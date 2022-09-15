80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club

By Meta Minton
Michael Scott Griffin
A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club.

A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.

Griffin told the deputies he had taken his father’s vehicle to “get away” and “cool off.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Griffin, who said he had taken prescription Xanax, was found to be in possession of a bag containing a white powdery substance.

The New York native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly and appeared to “doze off” during one of the exercises.

A criminal history check revealed five previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

