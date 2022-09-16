Crist slams DeSantis’ use of $600,000 of taxpayers’ money to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis over more than $600,000 in Florida taxpayers’ dollars used to lure Venezuelan migrants in Texas onto a plane to relocate them to Massachusetts.

“Ron DeSantis spent over $600,000 of Florida taxpayer dollars on a cruel political stunt, targeting Venezuelan refugees in Texas and flying them to Massachusetts,” said Crist. “He said it himself in a news conference today. He’s profiling Venezuelan immigrants who are fleeing a brutal, repressive regime. We already knew this governor was anti-woman, but by trafficking asylum seekers who survived the socialist Maduro dictatorship, he’s now made it crystal clear he’s anti-Venezuelan, too.”

The governor defended his actions, aimed at highlighting what he claims is the Biden Administration’s inept handling of the southern border. DeSantis has said Floridians should not be paying the price for accommodating the illegal immigrants. Over the past several months, there have been several human trafficking arrests in Sumter County, with illegal aliens coming to the Sunshine State looking for work. In June, the governor signed legislation further cracking down on the transport of illegal aliens into Florida.

DeSantis said he was trying to help the Venezuelan refugees find more hospitable surroundings.

“All we’re trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions, free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Friday. “And that way they’re able to go and these sanctuary jurisdictions can put their money where their mouth is.”

Despite the blistering attack from his Democratic rival, the DeSantis’s political campaign committee filed a disclosure form on Friday showing he has raised more than $175 million. His fundraising is outpacing other potential GOP political rivals such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

