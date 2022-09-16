78.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 16, 2022
Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania

By Staff Report
Paul Crowley Miller III
Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania.

Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.

Miller pulled away from the traffic stop, but pulled over a second time at the nearby Aspen Dental office. Meanwhile, the deputy checked the information that Miller had provided, but it “came back to a deceased person,” according to the arrest report.

The deputy found that Miller had a “nervous demeanor.” Miller attempted to flee on foot from the Aspen Dental parking lot. The deputy tried to taser Miller, but the weapon malfunctioned so the deputy tackled Miller.

He later apologized and admitted he was “scared” because a parole warrant had been issued in Pennsylvania.

Miller was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by the state of Pennsylvania.

