The First Responders Recreation Center Putt & Play course and Multi-Purpose Field have been forced to due to recent heavy rain.

It is expected that the course and field will be closed several days and there does not seem to be a break in the rain in the days ahead. Yellow tape has been put up indicating the closure of the Putt & Play course and the Multi-Purpose Field.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.