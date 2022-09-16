78.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 16, 2022
Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s

By Staff Report
Edward Jerome Cox
Edward Jerome Cox

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.

The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.

The waitress informed her manager about her missing purse. The manager reviewed surveillance footage. It led to the identification of a suspect, 59-year-old Edward Jerome Cox, who is reportedly homeless. He was tracked down Thursday afternoon and served with a warrant at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

In addition to a charge of theft, the Orlando native is facing a charge of violating his probation. He has two previous theft convictions in Marion County.

Cox was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

