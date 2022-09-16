James L. Wehr

James “Jim” Wehr, age 88 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and daughter Debi, sister Evelyn Plechavy, brother Thomas (Gwen) Wehr and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was born and raised in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania to Leighton & Ruth Wehr. He joined the Air Force at the age of 16 and was stationed at Roswell, NM during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Air Force, Jim met the love of his life, Dorothy, and they married in 1956. After a short time working for Bethlehem Steel Railroad, Jim, Dorothy and Debi moved to Miami, Florida in 1958. Jim enjoyed golf, fishing, singing, telling jokes and football. His favorite team was the University of Miami Hurricanes. Jim & Dorothy retired to The Villages, Florida in 2010. Jim would do anything for his friends and family, and loved America. He made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap at all the stories he shared.

Our family is grateful to know that Jim is finally at peace. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. Co Rd 462, Wildwood, Florida on Friday, September 23rd at 11 am. Interment will be directly after Mass at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.