Philip E. Doherty, 84, passed away September 14, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He was born June 3, 1938 in Woburn, Massachusetts to Joseph and Norma (Beebe) Doherty. He served in the United States Air Force and was a police officer with The City of Miami Police Department for 20 years, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief.

Philip’s love and respect for law enforcement and the men and women who work in it continued throughout his life. With his wife, Doris, they started the Miami Police Veterans Association to connect, support and remember those who served in law enforcement. He was a loving husband and father, loyal friend, baseball fan, coin collector, owner of sports card stores and the author of three books.

Philip is preceded in death by Doris, his beloved wife of 59 years and survived by daughter, Lisa Gallagher; son, Tom Doherty; grandchildren Jessica Gallagher, Joseph Doherty, Matthew Gallagher and Cameron Doherty; sister, Marilyn Vinson; sister, Lorraine Heffner and brother-in-law, Jack Heffner; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by brother, Gerald “Chips” Doherty; and grandson, Brian Gallagher.

Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.