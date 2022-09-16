78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...

Philip E. Doherty

By Staff Report

Philip E. DohertyPhilip E. Doherty, 84, passed away September 14, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He was born June 3, 1938 in Woburn, Massachusetts to Joseph and Norma (Beebe) Doherty. He served in the United States Air Force and was a police officer with The City of Miami Police Department for 20 years, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief.

Philip’s love and respect for law enforcement and the men and women who work in it continued throughout his life. With his wife, Doris, they started the Miami Police Veterans Association to connect, support and remember those who served in law enforcement. He was a loving husband and father, loyal friend, baseball fan, coin collector, owner of sports card stores and the author of three books.

Philip is preceded in death by Doris, his beloved wife of 59 years and survived by daughter, Lisa Gallagher; son, Tom Doherty; grandchildren Jessica Gallagher, Joseph Doherty, Matthew Gallagher and Cameron Doherty; sister, Marilyn Vinson; sister, Lorraine Heffner and brother-in-law, Jack Heffner; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by brother, Gerald “Chips” Doherty; and grandson, Brian Gallagher.

Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Did Gov. DeSantis pay for the planes?

A Village of McClure resident wonders who paid for the two private planes used to ferry undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Vote against the independent fire district

In Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges Sumter County residents to vote against a proposed independent fire district. He explains his reasoning.

Why can’t The Villages make rules against short-term rentals?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that The Villages has all kinds of rules and regulations. So why not a rule limiting short-term rentals?

Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that short-term renters are not forming bonds in the community and are leaving a trail of beer cans.

The world according to Biden

A Village of Mallory Square resident is wondering if President Biden is grounded in reality. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos