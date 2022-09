Popular entertainer Bobby Blackmon will headline a local blues concert later this month with food trucks, beer and wine.

The event will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lady Lake Soccer Complex on Rolling Acres Road. Admission is free.

In addition to Blackmon, Packrat’s Smokehouse will be performing.

Proceeds will benefit the Lady Lake Historical Museum and the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce.