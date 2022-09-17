James W. Lefebvre

James (Jim) W. Lefebvre, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 while at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida following a brief illness. Jim was born on February 22, 1945 in Burlington. VT. to Arthur and Reta (Borthwick) Lefebvre .

Jim married Gale Rabidoux on April 22, 1967 and they shared 55 years together. In 1972 they purchased their home in Winooski where both Jim and Gale were born and raised. Winooski is a small town that Jim loved. He was well known to everyone. People knew him as a neighbor, friend, co-worker, the man sitting on the front porch waving to everyone. Jim always said hello to everyone no matter where he was. He enjoyed his motorcycles, first his Honda and lastly his Harley. He and Gale would take long evening rides and they enjoyed taking weekend trips on the motorcycle with family and friends.

In 2019 Jim and Gale relocated to The Villages, Florida to escape the harsh, cold winters of Vermont. While in Florida Jim enjoyed golf cart rides, going out to dinner with family and friends and having family and friends come visit. He especially loved bingo or going to the casino.

Jim is survived by his wife Gale; son Jason (Kerry); daughter Kelly Daum (Brian); brother Stephen Lefebvre (Bettye); sister Koreen Grimes (Rod); brother-in-law Gary Rabidoux (Annette); sister-in-law, Carol Dousevicz (Jim). He is survived by the loves of his life, grandchildren, Amanda Lefebvre and partner JP Lebel, Christopher Lefebvre and Kylee Daum. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

In 1966 Jim was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam in 1967-68. He was a member of the 11th Armored Calvary regiment, Blackhorse regiment.

Jim worked at the Winooski School District for over 20+ years. His job at Winooski High School was more than a job, it was a second home for him. The students cherished his words and the teachers loved his humor. He made sure to support his own children as well as the students anyway he could. If you forgot something at school and it was a Sunday, you could call on him to open the school for you. He was that person to everyone. He was known as “Pops” or “Dad” to all the kids. Several senior classes at WHS dedicated their yearbooks to Jim for which he was so very humbled and honored.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, his grandparents, sister and brother-in-law Kathleen & Austin Gloyd, nephew Brian Gloyd, sisters-in-law Patricia Lefebvre and Peggy Lefebvre, father-in-law and mother-in-law Maurice and Jane Rabidoux.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim can be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Fl. 32162 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607-1460. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the love and compassion they gave to Jim during his short stay.

Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society were in charge of arrangements in Florida. Lavigne’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Vermont. A mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski with interment after the mass at St. Francis Cemetery.

“Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain but hold onto your memories because forever they will remain.”