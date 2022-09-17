Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix

A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair are described as:

• A heavy-set black male possibly in his 40s-50s, bald, and wearing a white shirt and shorts. He appeared to have a limp or limitation walking as he utilized an electric cart during the theft.

• A black female in her 40s wearing a white striped shirt, dark pants, and sunglasses.

They left the parking lot in a silver or gray four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5063.