84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 17, 2022
type here...

Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix

By Staff Report

A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair are described as:

• A heavy-set black male possibly in his 40s-50s, bald, and wearing a white shirt and shorts. He  appeared to have a limp or limitation walking as he utilized an electric cart during the theft.

• A black female in her 40s wearing a white striped shirt, dark pants, and sunglasses.

These two suspected shoplighters are being sought in an incident at Publix at Colonly Plaza

They left the parking lot in a silver or gray four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5063.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road. A plan for nearly 300 apartments will make it worse.

The reality of Sleepy Joe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident tries to set the record straight when it comes to “Sleepy Joe.”

Did Gov. DeSantis pay for the planes?

A Village of McClure resident wonders who paid for the two private planes used to ferry undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Vote against the independent fire district

In Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges Sumter County residents to vote against a proposed independent fire district. He explains his reasoning.

Why can’t The Villages make rules against short-term rentals?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that The Villages has all kinds of rules and regulations. So why not a rule limiting short-term rentals?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos