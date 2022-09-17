The reality of Sleepy Joe

To the Editor:

The reality is that there is nothing sleepy about Biden. Just in the last two years his administration has passed more large-scale legislation on issues that other administrations have kicked down the road for decades.

Only recently, he personally intervened to prevent a nationwide railroad strike which would have been devastating to our economy and the American people. Everyone will benefit from what his Administration has accomplished. Biden’s legacy will show a president that worked hard for the benefit of all Americans. That’s reality, not Fake News.

Keith Hohimer

Village of Osceola Hills