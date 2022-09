To the Editor:

This beautiful area is going to pot. There’s too much traffic now and especially on Rolling Acres Road. One of these days there will be no water in Florida to get from the ground. Also with all these new apartments going up, it’s also going to increase the crime, and that’s a known fact. Yes, most of the people will be honorable citizens but the percentages always lead to the higher crime.

Albert Cherubini Jr.

Lady Lake