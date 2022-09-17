Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing.

Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.

Sutcliffe was driving a silver Polaris Breeze golf cart at 11:40 p.m. May 27 when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the Edgewater Bungalows.

It appeared the New York native had been drinking. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .087 and .084 blood alcohol content.

Sutcliffe was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was issued a warning for failure to obey a stop sign.