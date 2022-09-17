Villager sentenced after stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication

A Villager has been sentenced in a case in which he was charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication.

John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was placed on probation for a year and a half after pleading no contest to a charge of grand theft this past week in Sumter County Court. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of the plea deal

He was arrested in 2021 after he allegedly stole the item from the home of his girlfriend. She had arrived home from a dog park to find him in her house without permission, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After he was removed from her Village of Osceola Hills home by law enforcement, she discovered that jewelry and medication were missing.

The California native recently won early termination of his probation in a separate criminal case in which he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.