CDD 8 to host forum on upcoming vote on independent fire district

Community Development District 8 will host a question-and-answer forum on the upcoming vote on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.

The CDD 8 forum will be hosted by Supervisor Phil Walker and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at FishHawk Recreation Center.

Sumter County voters will be asked to vote on Nov. 8 with regard to the creation of an independent fire control district in The Villages.

Residents are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to this meeting.