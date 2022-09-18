83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 18, 2022
CDD 8 to host forum on upcoming vote on independent fire district

By Staff Report

Community Development District 8 will host a question-and-answer forum on the upcoming vote on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.

The CDD 8 forum will be hosted by Supervisor Phil Walker and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at FishHawk Recreation Center.

Sumter County voters will be asked to vote on Nov. 8 with regard to the creation of an independent fire control district in The Villages.

Residents are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to this meeting.

