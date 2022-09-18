81.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Danny E. Thetford Sr., of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Thetford.

Danny was born on December 3, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He served his community for 32 years as an active firefighter and paramedic for Toledo Fire and Rescue. Following his lengthy career, Danny retired to Kentucky Lake where he was an avid fisherman. Danny’s passions also included playing golf, pickleball, and watching Murray State Basketball.

Danny is survived by his wife Susan, brothers Gary and Charles (Sonny), sons Timothy, Terry (DeAnn), Rick, and Danny Jr. (Laura), daughters Debra, Kristen (James), and Kelly (Jason), 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lewis and Pauline Lavera Thetford.

The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date.

