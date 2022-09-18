81.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 18, 2022
DeSantis wasting taxpayer money to use people as pawns

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The supposedly Christian DeSantis has used taxpayer dollars to fly two planes of migrants and children to Martha’s Vineyard falsely telling them it would be easier to process any paperwork needed. He did it as a political ploy copying what southern white citizens’ councils did in the ’60’s who bussed black citizens north falsely promising jobs and other benefits to protest desegregation. DeSantis is involved in human trafficking — using people as pawns in his political goals. This is not Christian. And any Villager who posts those little white crosses in their yards and applauds DeSantis’ ploy is not a Christian in my book.

Dorothy Stephens Duncan
Village of St. Charles

 

