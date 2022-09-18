81.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022.

He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Betty Adams of Bushnell, Florida; sons: James “Jimmy” Louie Adams, III (Patricia) of Auburndale, Florida; David “Davy” Sim Adams (Landi) of Bushnell, Florida; grandchildren: Brooke (Andrew), Cason and Landon; great-grandchildren: Max and Louie; brothers: Calvin Adams (Kitty) of Crystal River, Florida and Felix Adams (Kim) of Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch and FWC Youth Hunting Program of Florida.

