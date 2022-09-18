More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages

The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon.

The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood. Many of the participants in the rally indicated they belong to both the new MAGA Club and Villagers for Trump.

Janin Robert of the Village of Bonnybrook attended the rally with her Goldendoodle, Oscar. She has been in The Villages for about a year. They moved to The Villages from Louisiana, in part because of the support Villagers have shown for President Trump. She is also a big fan of DeSantis.

“This is the first golf cart rally I have done,” she said.

The MAGA Club will hold its inaugural dinner Oct. 24 at the Wildwood Community Center. Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, will be the featured speaker. She has worked for Inside Edition and as a contributor to Fox News.