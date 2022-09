To the Editor:

To the writer of the article criticizing our governor’s decision to relocate the illegal immigrants (yes, illegal) to one of the sanctuary states. I strongly believe the “not in our backyard” states should be exposed to the burdens placed on the southern states who are being overwhelmed by the massive influx of illegal aliens. Fair is fair and before you ask I am an Independent voter. I vote the person, not the party.

Dennis Krueger

Village of Largo