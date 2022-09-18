Toni Woods Brewer, 60, of The Villages FL. died September 13th 2022.

Toni, daughter of Ray and Nellie Woods, passed away while undergoing cancer treatments. She is survived by her husband Bill Brewer, and two sons Ray and Bobby Greenwell, and stepchildren Cassie and Kevin Brewer. She is also survived by her sisters Anita Kinney and Charlotte Janusik, and nine grandchildren.

Toni got her Masters degree from Thomas More College and worked as a project manager. She loved golf, bowling, creating things, her UK Wildcats and having fun. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center in The Villages FL. on September 22nd at 2:00pm.