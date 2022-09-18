83.9 F
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Villagers’ long-troubled son booked at jail after violating court order

By Meta Minton
Jeffrey Barrett Glatman
The long-troubled 35-year-old son of a couple in The Villages has landed back in jail after violating a court order.

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was booked early Sunday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

Glatman had been arrested March 13, 2020 after he allegedly attacked his 74-year-old father at his home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way in the Village of Belvedere. Glatman showed up wanting money and suffered a “mental breakdown.”

At the time of that arrest, Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest earlier in 2020 on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. In that case, he was accused of exposing his sexual organs near a school bus stop at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

In addition, Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.

