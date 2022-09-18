Villager’s son will be sentenced on multiple charges of child pornography

A Villager’s adult son arrested in 2020 on multiple child pornography charges will be sentenced next month.

Kevin Paul Clark, 30, pleaded no contest to multiple child pornography charges earlier this month in Lake County Court. Sentencing is set for Oct. 10.

Clark was arrested Dec. 3, 2020 at his mother’s home at 914 Privett Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge.

A tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child. The Internet Protocol address was traced to the CenturyLink account at the home in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

A female FDLE agent led the investigation, arriving at the home and making contact with Clark, who said he had been residing at the home since Sept. 16, 2020. He said he was on reserve status with the U.S. Air Force. The New York native admitted he “just happened to come across” digital images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the arrest report from FDLE. He denied uploading images.

A forensic preview of Clark’s phone and computer turned up 17 child pornography files. The images included girls ranging in age from 8 to 12.