83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 18, 2022
type here...

Villager’s son will be sentenced on multiple charges of child pornography

By Staff Report
Kevin Clark

A Villager’s adult son arrested in 2020 on multiple child pornography charges will be sentenced next month.

Kevin Paul Clark, 30, pleaded no contest to multiple child pornography charges earlier this month in Lake County Court. Sentencing is set for Oct. 10.

Clark was arrested Dec. 3, 2020 at his mother’s home at 914 Privett Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge.

A tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child. The Internet Protocol address was traced to the CenturyLink account at the home in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

A female FDLE agent led the investigation, arriving at the home and making contact with Clark, who said he had been residing at the home since Sept. 16, 2020. He said he was on reserve status with the U.S. Air Force. The New York native admitted he “just happened to come across” digital images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the arrest report from FDLE. He denied uploading images.

A forensic preview of Clark’s phone and computer turned up 17 child pornography files. The images included girls ranging in age from 8 to 12.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis wasting taxpayer money to use people as pawns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident expresses outrage at Gov. Ron DeSantis for using taxpayer money to fly Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard.

Sanctuary states should be made to feel the pain

A Village of Largo resident responds to a letter writer critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send illegal immigrants to a “sanctuary state.”

What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds Gov. DeSantis that airplanes that fly north, can also fly south.

Elderly who didn’t get free roofs shouldn’t be bearing the burden

A Village of Hacienda resident who saw a huge increase in her homeowner’s insurance, contends she should not be bearing the burden for all the people who got “free” roofs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road. A plan for nearly 300 apartments will make it worse.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos