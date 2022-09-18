What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?

To the Editor:

Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?

Come to think of it, The Villages would seem to be an ideal location, given our reputation for being an exceptionally friendly hometown. I’m sure the Developer would welcome them with open arms, maybe even waive their amenity fees for the first year or two.

Michael Brodin

Village of Sunset Pointe