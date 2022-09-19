88.1 F
The Villages
Monday, September 19, 2022
DUI suspect in uninsured low-speed vehicle arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Deborah Lyn Windham
An intoxicated woman whose license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after driving an uninsured low-speed vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing.

Deborah Lyn Windham, 61, of Siesta Key, was driving the multi-colored 2003 Yamaha low-speed vehicle shortly before midnight Friday when she failed to come to a complete stop at Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at Old Mill Run and Sandpiper Way.

The former Lakeside Landings resident, who was sentenced last year after drinking at Garvino’s in Lake Sumter Landing, appeared to be intoxicated. She admitted the low-speed vehicle was not registered or insured, as required by Florida law. A check showed her license was suspended. The Michigan native told the deputy she was “close” to getting her license back.

She failed to maintain her balance during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .157 and .155 blood alcohol content.

Windham was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to insure a motor vehicle. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $13,000 bond.

Windham also  had been arrested in 2016 on a DUI charge. She lost her driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. Sumter Court records show she won early termination of her probation.

