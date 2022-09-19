Francis J. Shute, Jr. of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the age of 77, and is now with our Lord. He died peacefully with his loving wife Cedalia (Gaspar) Shute by his side.

Frank was born on February 18, 1945, son of the late Francis J. Shute, Sr. and Grace (Ingersoll) Shute. The oldest of seven children, Frank graduated from Revere High School, worked at Polaroid, and lived and raised his family in Salem, Massachusetts. Those fortunate to have known him were blessed by his joy for life, and his aspiration to share that joy with everyone around him. He spent as much time with family and friends as he could, and he never took a moment of that time for granted; he truly lived life to the fullest.

Frank traveled extensively with his wife and family and filled each of those journeys with as many experiences as possible, always making new friends along the way. Frank had the ability to turn even the routine into an event, and his enthusiasm was contagious. His love for his country and God brought joy to many. Frank was also an avid Boston sports fan, especially when it involved the New England Patriots! He shared this love with his family, friends, and everyone around him.

Frank is survived by his wife and best friend of 38 blessed years together, Cedalia “Sandy”, as well as two children and five grandchildren. His daughter Renee (Shute) Zavalia and her husband Michael of West Greenwich, RI; his son Michael Shute and his wife Gretchen of Pembroke, MA; his grandsons Nicholas and Aidan Zavalia, Zachary and Alexander Shute and granddaughter Marybeth Shute.

Frank is also survived by sisters Maureen Krupa, Mary Gianci, Deborah Mallett, Eileen Simpson and brother William Shute. He was also close to all of his in-laws – John Krupa, Anthony Gianci, George Simpson, Bill Hackler, Janice (Guarino) Campbell, Connie and Adrian Gaspar, Martin and Mariazinha Gaspar, Camille and Paul Ernest, Amy and Mark Kopchell, Gloria Gaspar and Nikolaj Wendt and Bjarne Henriksen.

Frank will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his many loving nieces and nephews: Colleen, Chris, Stephanie, Frank, Brian, Eric, Alaina, Mark, Sean, Allison, Christine, Melinda, Grace, Milo, Nicole, Derek, Jonathan, Brian, Amanda, Monika, Olivia, David, Liam, Naomi, and Gabriel, as well as by his many cousins, dear friends, and his Florida Villages extended family.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Maryanne (Guarino) Shute, his brother Richard Shute, and his in-laws Lucy Gaspar, Barbara Shute, Philip Mallett, Norman Campbell and Wes Sahlin.

But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever.

The memory of a good person is a blessing.