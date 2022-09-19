To the Editor:

Just when we think we have seen the bottom of Republican Party absurdity, governors from Texas and Florida decide to use taxpayers dollars to move immigrants to Democratic states. For what purpose? To embarrass Democrats.

These times need serious solutions. The world is facing migration due to climate change, political disruptions and poverty. These causes are only going to get worse. Why choose to waste time and money on a wall that will only be overrun by desperate people? The Republican Party could choose to lead on these issues, developing solutions to worldwide problems and facing the realities of migration. Instead they choose to act like petulant children. What happened to statesmanship and leadership? These times require both.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace