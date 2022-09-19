86.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 19, 2022
The Villages should not interfere in private rentals

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have a lot of renters and The Villages should not be involved unless there is a problem with someone. It’s the owners/management’s problem to fix really. That simple!

Maryanne Pazienza
Village of Chitty Chatty

 

