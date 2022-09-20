Barbara Minnix Niemeyer, 87 yrs. old.

Born March 23, 1935 in DeKalb County, Alabama to Jake Minnix and Avo Traylor.

Preceded in death by parents, only brother-Bobby Minnix of Centre, and son-in-law-Jason Bell of Jacksonville, Fl.

Survived by : 2 daughters, Rhonda (daughter) and son-in-law Harry Sherrer of The Villages, Fl

Grandchildren Susan Brook and Jeremy Sherrer. Donna (daughter) of Jacksonville, Fl. Grandchildren Andrew Bell and Genevieve Bell

Barbara was many years in real estate in south Fl, west coast FL, and Jacksonville, FL

Enjoyed socializing, dining, traveling, and golf cart rides in The Villages. Loved living in The Villages for past 10 years. She was a believer in Christ and talked often of her hope as a Christian and new home in heaven.