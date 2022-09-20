CDD 2 Q&A session will focus on upcoming fire district vote

The next Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session will focus on the upcoming vote on the creation of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at El Santiago Recreation Center and will be hosted by Supervisor Tom Swiers.

His special guests will be Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief James Goodworth from The Villages Public Safety Department. They will offer a presentation on the vote on the referendum coming up Nov. 8.

For more information, contact Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected]