86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
type here...

CDD 2 Q&A session will focus on upcoming fire district vote

By Staff Report

The next Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session will focus on the upcoming vote on the creation of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at El Santiago Recreation Center and will be hosted by Supervisor Tom Swiers.

His special guests will be Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief James Goodworth from The Villages Public Safety Department. They will offer a presentation on the vote on the referendum coming up Nov. 8.

For more information, contact Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners.

DeSantis is trying to wake up the nation about border crisis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis should not be criticized for flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He’s trying to call attention to the problem at the border.

Where is the PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about the lack of PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun.

Just when we think we have seen the bottom

A Village of Virginia Trace woman is shocked at how low the Republican Party is willing to go. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should not interfere in private rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty woman contends The Villages has no business getting involved in the private rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos