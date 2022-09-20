DeSantis is trying to wake up the nation about border crisis

To the Editor:

Just to be sure, you are all aware that there are over two million crossings this year. Do you believe we as taxpayers will not be using ongoing taxpayer money to help them? Gov. Abbott and Gov. DeSantis are trying to get the nation to wake up and lend a hand with this problem. The government itself has been flying migrants all over the United States. Our country no longer has a southern border and if you are OK with this then we need to share the problems that are arising.

No border town can handle all the migrants coming over. The federal government is not concerned, at least it appears that way. I can’t get over the fact that we are not outraged at the plight of the women and children in particular. Rape, abuse, deaths, drugs. I, for one, don’t think we are being very proactive. What a mess.

Just blame the party out of power for everything. Blame does little to resolve any issue. Action to prevent this journey would be more appropriate. Those applying to come here legally would have a safer and better chance at a new life.

Why do we have to be so partisan? Can we not look at the facts and make good decisions.

Carole McCleery

Village of Springdale