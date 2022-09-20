Eric Bruce Hultmark, 82, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice. Bruce was born in Bronx, New York in 1940. He met his wife, Laura, when they were teenagers and part of the church Luther League in the Bronx. They were married in 1961. Bruce and Laura moved to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1964 to start a fulfilling 34- year career with IBM. During his career he received recognition for his innovation, inventions, patents and team leadership. He was a member of IEPS (International Electronics Packaging Society) and served several terms on the Board of Directors.

Bruce and Laura bought their first house in Wappingers Falls, New York and raised their two children, Dawn and Keith. Their neighborhood friends were a true blessing and like a second family. Together, we enjoyed camping, backyard barbeques, birthday parties, graduations, weddings and funerals.

He was also an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and involved in activities; such as singing in the choir, council, and Couples Club. His family became lifelong friends with members of the church and they shared vacations, camping trips and celebrations. He also joined the Camerata Chorale and had the opportunity to perform with them twice in Carnagie Hall.

While camping, the family fell in love with the lakes in the Adirondack Mountains and bought a home on Lake Pleasant which they owned for 30 years. He enjoyed being a member and volunteer at Camp of the Woods, leader on the Lake Association Board and hosting family and friends. Again, made many friends up north on the lake.

In 2002 they moved to The Villages and joined Hope Lutheran Church and immediately joined the choir. Since singing was Bruce’s passion, he also joined The Village Voices, Brothers in Song, and Brothers of Harmony. He also found time for Shuffleboard, Bocci, Golf, Scandinavian Club, Cruises and of course, new dear friend and neighbors.

Bruce leaves behind his wife Laura, daughter Dawn (Rich) Likeness and son Keith (Heidi) Hultmark. His grandson Christopher (Jacqui) Likeness and their children Jeremiah, Caroline, Audrey and Helena and granddaughter Alyssa, several dear nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, or Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in October.