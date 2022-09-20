73.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
John Sunday

By Staff Report
John Edward Sunday
Born: March 4, 1934 in Geneva, IL
Died: August 19, 2022 in Safety Harbor, FL

John Edward Sunday went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1934 in Geneva, IL. John proudly served in the US Navy from 1954 through 1958. He was married to Jane Gerdes in 1958 and had 5 children. They divorced in 1980 and he married Sally Fleming in 1984. In 1995 John and Sally moved to the Villages in Florida. He enjoyed playing his trombone in various bands and playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jane (died May 27, 2020), and Sally (died April 8, 2016).
He is survived by his children, Mike Sunday (Karen); Mark Sunday (Tina); Michelle Canady (Jim); Martin Sunday; Matt Sunday; Lisa Burrows (Bill); Sheila Edge (Guy) and Angela Willett (Tom); 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley funeral home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10 – 11AM followed by a memorial service from 11 – 12PM, and inurnment at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL at 2:30PM.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to any cancer organization or the American Heart Association.

