Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mother arrested on DUI charge during McDonald’s run with her son

By Staff Report
Virginia Darling
A woman traveling with her son to McDonald’s at Colony Plaza in The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Virginia Ruth Darling, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a red Ford SUV at 9:21 p.m. Sunday westbound on County Road 466A when she drifted over the line “several times,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Darling kept driving until she reached the restaurant’s parking lot, which she entered from the wrong direction.

She appeared to be operating the vehicle under the influence. Darling, whose speech was slurred, told the officer she was taking her juvenile son to McDonald’s. She participated in field sobriety exercises in the restaurant’s parking lot, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she was impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

